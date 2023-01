FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Lee Brice will perform live on stage at our outdoor concert venue on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

All other Lee Brice concert tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.