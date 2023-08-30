Cold tonight with a clear sky, with overnight lows in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. For Thursday, we’ll look for more sunshine, with some wildfire smoke from the west coast.

Another area of low pressure takes aim to the region for Friday and this Labor Day weekend.

For Friday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high near 85°. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts could gust as high as 34 mph.