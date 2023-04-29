ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KIFI)- In their first event of the season the Atomic City Trails Club held their first rally near Cedar Butte on April 29.

The event was the first of many for the group and the rally was well attended with nearly 35-40 different off-road vehicles appearing.

The Group is owned by Steven Adams, who says the events are for fun and learning. “What the events do is the events help us introduce people to new trails and that does it in a comfortable way where you’re not stressed out thinking you’re going to get lost and end up out in the desert with nobody to help you.”

Adams adds, “Then once you know, you know, these different rides, you just come out as a member of the club. You pay a do for the use of the property and just enjoy the trails.”

Many who went to the event say was not only enjoyable but fun to go with a group. “We went up, the mountain there and then came down the other side. It was really fun. It was good riding. I’ve never been out here that much, so this is pretty cool,” said Trevor Bodily one of the riders who experienced the trail.

Bodily added that he has been going for trail rides for a few years now but experienced the Cedar Butte Trail for the first time. “This one’s great for beginners or people who are just learning how to ride, I just kind of got thrown into it, I’ve been riding these things for years, so I go with buddies and they’re like, Oh, you can handle this trail, it’s not that bad. And you get on it and you’re like, Oh, wow. So it was fun.”

He says for those looking to learn not only new trails but find people to travel with the Trails Club could be a good fit. “If you’re new to the area and you don’t really know your way around that much, you know, and you just want to go out and you got a side-by-side or a four-wheeler or dirt bike, maybe get hooked up with these guys cause it seems like they’re going to be doing a lot more of these ride alongs, which is fun.”

Samuel Villa enjoyed a side-by-side vehicle for the first time on the Cedar Butte trail. He says it was fun. “Getting to know the machine, getting to know new people. But adventures are fun, any time.”

Villa adds that the experience was helped by the ease of the trail. “it was pretty moderate travel. Um, really the side-by-side did amazing and just a smooth ride.”

He said that after he ate his lunch he was going to head back out onto the trails and explore.

If you are wanting to explore the hidden gems on the eastern side of the Gem State, you can get involved with the group by finding them on their website. Adams says it can be a fun weekend trip. “It just makes it so you can have a weekend and have fun.”