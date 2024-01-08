NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Advocates for LGBTQ rights have announced a lawsuit to block enforcement of Louisiana’s new ban on transgender health care procedures including hormone treatments, gender reassignment surgery or puberty-blocking drugs for anyone under 18. The lawsuit was prepared by Lamda Legal and other advocates on behalf of five Louisiana minors and their parents, identified in the lawsuit by pseudonyms. Lamda Legal said in a news release the lawsuit was being filed in Louisiana district court in New Orleans. State lawmakers approved the ban last year and overrode a veto by then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. The law took affect Jan. 1.

