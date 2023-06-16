MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant attacked him with a gay slur, then punched him in the face at a suburban mall this week. News outlets on Friday quoted Wauwatosa police as saying that Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall. They say the attack happened Monday after a dispute in the mall’s parking lot. Officers said the suspect left before they arrived but they have identified a person of interest. Burgelis told WTMJ-TV that he went to a hospital after the attack and will have surgery on his jaw.

