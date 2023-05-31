NEW YORK (AP) — The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month around the United States and some parts of the world, a season to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest against the recent rollback of hard-won civil rights gains. The events take place in June in time with the 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, a catalyst for global LGBTQ+ movements. This year’s Pride takes place in a contentious political climate where legislative action coming out of many statehouses has banned drag shows and access to gender-affirming care.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.