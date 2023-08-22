UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya says the oil-rich North African country’s stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid the danger of spillover from the turmoil in neighboring Sudan and Niger. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that political divisions in Libya “are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries.” He is urging Libya’s rival factions to resolve all election-related issues so long-delayed voting can take place. Bathily says that “it is fundamental to restore Libya’s stability to preserve regional security.” Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the country.

