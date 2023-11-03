IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke stopped in Idaho Falls Friday.

We caught up with him at Idaho Falls High School where we asked him pressing questions the state is facing right now. He was visiting the school in particular, though, to spread more awareness about Idaho’s Launch Program.

Bedke believes strongly in the program passed in the last legislative session.

He was happily surprised to see how many Idaho Falls High School seniors had knowledge of it.

“It makes funds available to kids that go to qualifying programs that lead to in-demand careers,” Bedke said. “But as we talked about there, nearly every career in Idaho is an in-demand career.”

He hopes the upcoming legislative session will calm some nerves on the new abortion laws.

“Number one job that they have to do is to set the budgets, is to keep the wheels on the wagons, to keep keep the schools funded, keep the colleges and universities funded, the courts, the prisons, the roads, etc. So that’s job one,” he said. “But I think that they’ve got some work to do, as we talked about in some of these areas, they need to have a little more clear and concise statements so that there’s not this uncertainty in the medical community.”

The state legislative session all starts on Jan. 8.