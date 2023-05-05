By Russell Kinsaul

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Lincoln County is considering passage of a curfew in hopes of preventing future late-night accidents involving teens. Six teens have died in accidents in the county so far this year.

Four people were killed and one seriously injured in an accident on Highway 79, which happened just before midnight on April 29. Three of the victims were juveniles. And three people died and two were injured in an accident which occurred at 3:40 a.m. on February 5 on South Chantilly Road. Two of the victims were juveniles.

Rick Harrell is the sheriff of Lincoln County.

“I’ve talked to these parents that have lost their children. I’ve been at the scenes of these tragedies. And I feel personally that something more needs to be done,”

Harrell said most cities in the county have midnight curfews. He said a similar curfew in the unincorporated areas would help parents ensure their teens are home on time.

“When the parent says, I need you home by a certain time at night, and you’re going to get pushed back from your child, and if you can say, because it’s the law, let us be that for you,” said Harrell.

So far, parents are supportive of a curfew. Jodi Mauzy is the parent of four children, two of them are teens.

“I actually think it’s a great idea. It does kind of make it a little easier on the parents, to say you know it’s the law, there’s nothing I can do about it,” said Mauzy.

Harrell said he’s spoken with leaders at the Lincoln County R-3 School District to get input. So far, the county commission hasn’t announced a formal proposal with a specific time for a curfew.

The St. Charles County Police Department is holding an event to introduce parents to the risks involving teen drivers and to cover the rules that come with the driver’s license for first-time drivers. The event is called First Impact and will be held May 23.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



