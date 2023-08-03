AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — United States co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the team by former striker-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise. Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal. Lloyd called her former team “uninspiring” and she criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match on Tuesday.

