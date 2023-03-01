High pressure into tonight and much colder air to blast us into the cellar. Huddle up with lows in the singles tonight. We’ll see another light snowfall this morning as we let this system drift to the upper valley and move along ahead of cold air. Less wind today 10-15 mph and highs in the low 30’s and 20’s in the mountains with continued lingering showers today.

Tomorrow will be dry and mid 20’s before snows tomorrow night bring us another shot an inch or so for most , then off day for showers Saturday and more snow back for Sunday. Highs in the upper 20’s and nightly lows after snows kick back to the single digits, back and forth temps with this system pattern.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather