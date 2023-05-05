By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump Restaurant is closing.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum confirmed the news to People.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” the statement said.”While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Vanderpump is still planning to open two Las Vegas restaurants with Caesars Palace. She also owns SUR with her husband Ken Todd and is business partners with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval with their bar, TomTom.

Vanderpump currently stars on “Vanderpump Rules” and is about to unravel “Scandoval,” the current obsession of Bravo TV viewers.

