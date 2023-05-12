WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson says inflation remains too high and there has been “little progress” made toward bringing it down to the central bank’s 2% target. It’s a pessimistic assessment given signs in a report this week that inflation might be slowing. Jefferson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden early Friday to the position of Fed vice chair, also said in a speech at the Hoover Institution that the turmoil in the U.S. financial system following the failure of three large banks will likely have only a limited impact on the economy.

