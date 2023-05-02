BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions from Idahoans about the 2023 legislative session Tuesday.
The hour-long conversation begins at 12 p.m. MT.
Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.