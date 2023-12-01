JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department’s Sexual and Reproductive Health team invites the community to its little to no-cost testing event on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Teton County Health Department located at 460 East Pearl Ave.

No appointments are needed to attend, and walk-ins are welcome.

Testing for common sexually transmitted infections (STI) such as HIV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Hep C will be available.

Free swag will be provided and all participants will be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate that includes a meal for two at any Fine Dining Restaurant Group restaurant. Wait times at the event are possible. If you are sexually active, getting tested for STIs is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health.

For more information and questions about the event, please contact Chelsey Peters by emailing chelsey.peters@wyo.gov. For those who aren’t able to attend this weekend event, STD/S I testing appointments are also available during the weekdays and can be made by calling (307) 733-6401.