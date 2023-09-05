NEZPERCE, Idaho (KIFI) – Earlier in August, $357,340 in Leading Idaho funds created runway widening improvements at the Nezperce Airport in north-central Idaho.

The runway was widened from 30 feet to 50 feet, addressing a width deficiency identified in the 2003 planning study, while also providing a strong, smooth pavement surface that should last 20 years.

Three agricultural crop spraying businesses currently operate out of Nezperce Airport and this project will provide a sound runway for them to continue, while also providing future aviation growth opportunities. The runway widening and overlay will improve safety for the flying public operating out of the facility.

“Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative has provided the Division of Aeronautics the opportunity to provide funding for worthy aviation projects that may have never been accomplished due to funding shortfalls,” Division of Aeronautics’ Jennifer Schildgen said. “This project is a great example of how the aviation community is working together to provide the safest aviation system possible. The city of Nezperce has waited 17 years for this project and it is a great honor to have been a part of it.”