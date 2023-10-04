By J.R. Stone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Wednesday is a somber day in San Francisco as the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s body lies in state inside City Hall. Feinstein died last week at the age of 90 of natural causes.

The public is welcome to attend.

“She was a legend!” said Luisa Cardoza from Santa Cruz.

The late Sen. Feinstein is being remembered on both Wednesday and Thursday at San Francisco City Hall.

Already her bust, or statue, is there, surrounded by flowers.

“I think as someone who was raised by women who were told if they were very lucky they could be a senator’s wife but not a senator, Dianne Feinstein was one of my first introductions to the idea that I really could be anyone I wanted to be,” said Phoebe North.

The body of the late San Francisco Mayor and U.S. Senator is lying in state inside the Rotunda of City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, her memorial service will be held on the front steps of City Hall at 1 p.m.

“Dianne Feinstein has been such an integral part of like the history of the city, so there’s these moments in San Francisco where you just witness history and I think this will be a part of that,” sand Andres Salerno.

“She’s been a lion of the Senate, a lioness of the Senate! This city she steered it through the biggest tragedies the city could go through,” said Wynn Hausser.

Preparation for the events are already underway with flags flying at half-staff in memory of Feinstein.

Many are hoping to see both Democrats and Republicans in attendance.

“I wouldn’t be surprised for this to be one of the places where you see people bridge the political divide and come together to celebrate a life, because one of the things she has always been able to do is reach across the aisle,” said Hausser.

“Knowing how to play the game, knowing how to walk the political line and get things done still is something really important that a lot of people, not just women can take from that,” said Luisa Cardoza.

“Talk about a public servant – I think Diane Feinstein really summed up what that looks like!”

Keep in mind that if you are coming to San Francisco City Hall Wednesday to pay your respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, you will have to go through security to get in. They are also hand checking all bags so that could add some extra time to your wait.

