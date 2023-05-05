LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool will play the national anthem before the start of its Premier League game on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III and acknowledged that “some supporters have strong views on it.” The team says it will play “God Save the King” after the league had contacted clubs playing home games and “strongly suggested” they note the historic occasion. Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final a year ago and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment. Queen Elizabeth II held the throne for seven decades until her death in September.

