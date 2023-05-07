CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they’ll ever recover. Garcia’s wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home.

