NEW DELHI (AP) — When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations’ Secretariat in New York, millions of Indians will take note. Yoga is an ancient discipline first practiced by Hindu sages. Now, it’s one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. And it’s become a piece of India’s diplomacy. Yoga instructor Surinder Goel says yoga should be a daily practice worldwide. Another yoga instructor, Srivalli Cherla, says yoga has become too politicized in recent years. Modi’s ministers, following their leader in practicing yoga, have sometimes marked it with religious connotations by doing sun salutations and chanting Sanskrit verses considered holy in Hinduism.

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.