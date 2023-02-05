By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange robe by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her outer look to reveal a busty sequin gown. Earlier, Doja Cat rocked a shiny, skintight Atelier Versace look. Her Paris Fashion Week look in red and adorned from head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals won’t soon be forgotten. There were golden crowns (Matt B), glittery mouth bling (Alligator Jesus) and epic tattoos (Alisha Gaddis). And just about every hue on the color wheel was represented.