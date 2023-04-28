IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A pair of distance runners were among the local first-place finishers in day one of two at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational.

Skyline’s Nelah Roberts dominated the Girls 3200m race with the only time under 11 minutes, and Blackfoot’s Matt Thomas won the Boys 3200m race with a time just above nine-and-a-half minutes.

The only other finals races on the track Friday were the 4×800 relays, won by Pocatello (Boys) and Highland (Girls).

In the field events, Utah State commit Ruby Jordan (Highland) and Jacob Womack (Rigby) won the Shot Put competitions, Amy Baczuk (Skyline) and Matejah Magnum (Century) tied for first in the Girls High Jump, and Wood River’s Gunnar Kimball won the Boys Pole Vault.

You can view the full results at this link.