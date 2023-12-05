BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local animal shelters are facing overcrowding issues.

Five out of the seven shelters we talked to Tuesday say they are either running out of room or don’t have any room at all for more animals.

Here’s a summary of what each of the shelters said.

First, Blackfoot Animal Shelter’s over capacity has improved slightly since last week. Adoptions remain consistent, yet they had to take in more strays over the weekend.

The shelters in Idaho Falls and Rexburg are both about 90% full.

The Teton Animal Shelter in Driggs is almost full now after taking in some animals just last week from Rexburg.

Those shelters say the main problem is dogs staying there too long.

Idaho Falls has a dog named Chip that has spent three months and driggs has two or three dogs that have spent more than six months there.

Salmon’s Animal Shelter in Lemhi County is at capacity. The can’t take in animals right now since they don’t have enough workers or space.

The shelters aren’t just asking for pets to be adopted. They want each pet to have enough support and care to stay permanently with a family, and they’re happy to accept donations.

“Enrichment is really big here. You know, keeping the dogs happy, mentally stimulated. So they are at their best when they do meet adopters. So like things like milk, max, kong’s peanut butter and wet paté food. It’s nice to smear on to stuff for them to just lick up,” Jessie Nguyen said.

There are a few local shelters that are more fortunate and have been able to help others.

The animal shelters in Jackson Hole and Hailey are in better positions.

Mountain Humane in Hailey is taking in more pets from the shelters in the Magic Valley while still maintaining a capacity around 60 to 70%.