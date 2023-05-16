IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Former Jefferson Prosecuting Attorney Robin Dunn pled not guilty to the four charges against him.
Dunn is charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and three misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance (xanax), drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. He was arrested on February 18.
Dunn could be facing up to nine years in jail and $17,000 in fines.
