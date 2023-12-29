POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With 2023 coming to a close on Sunday night, the bars and restaurants in Historic Downtown Pocatello are getting ready for a big night.

At Hooligan’s on North 3rd Avenue, they plan to have a classy party.

“We’re doing a black and white party semi-formal,” said owner Evan Pruett. “Get dressed up. Look all pretty and beautiful at the end of year. We do a big champagne celebration right at midnight every year. So, yeah, it’s going to be a good time.”

Pruett says they have security every weekend to help out, but says he doesn’t anticipate making any changes due to the increase in traffic with the new year.

“It’s about the same,” Pruett said. “The crowd here is always pretty mellow, so I don’t up security any for New Year’s Eve, other than any other weekend. We’ll have security, but just a normal weekend night.”

At the Bourbon Barrel Bar on West Clark Street, New Year’s Eve is a significant night for the small bar.

“It’s usually one of the busiest nights of the year,” said bartender Kristy Andrews. “We get a lot of new people through. A lot of big groups of people along this street here that we’re on. There’s so many bars rowed up that they just kind of bounce up and down the street.”

Andrews says their number one priority is safety, with signs highlighting the importance of not drinking and driving and showing you how you can get you and your car home after closing time.

Andrews says her customers are their community, and says she trusts them if something goes wrong.

“We try to keep the problem people out,” Andrews said. “We’re trying to build that reputation for safety is the number one issue with us. We don’t actually hire like bouncers or anything of such, because we’re so small, but we do have a pretty good community of regular people that are willing to back up the bartender that’s working, if need be. If not, Pocatello Police are always right there willing and able to lend a hand.”