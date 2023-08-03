IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Pro events kicked off at the War Bonnet Round Up Thursday night, featuring competitors from all across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

That includes Challis native Kade Bruno, who took the lead in Saddle-Bronc riding on the first night for the second year in a row, this time with 86 points. Daniel, WY’s Tanner Butner sits in second with 82 points.

Also of note, Callahan Otoupalik tied an arena record with a time of 1.9 seconds in the Break Away Roping.

You can see Thursday’s results at this link.