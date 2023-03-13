POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It has been a brutal winter in Pocatello, and in Historic Downtown, the weather has had a significant impact on many local businesses.

“People don’t like to come out when it’s really snowy and when it’s cold,” said Poky Dot Boutique Owner Susan Byington. “It’s been so cold this winter that the traffic has been slower as far as walking foot traffic.”

Byington says the last few months have been slower than at times during the pandemic, but she says they have still been able to succeed due to a loyal customer base.

She says she can’t wait for the Spring season.

“It’s the downtown buzz,” Byington said. “People love coming downtown when the weather’s good and on weekends.”

Byington says that 75% of the items in her store are handcrafted, offering local artists the chance to showcase their stuff.

“I don’t jury or judge for people to come into my store,” Byington said. “If you make something, you can bring it in.”

But not all as been gloomy in the Gate City, with Gate City Coffee having success during the winter months.

“We expected to have a drop in January and February,” said Owner Bill Kelvie. “That’s pretty traditional in the coffee business. We didn’t see much of a drop. So it’s nice for us, because when it’s cold, people drink coffee and when it’s hot, people drink coffee.”

When walking into Gate City Coffee, you feel the history right away.

“What we’ve done here is an ode to Historic Downtown,” Kelvie said. “It’s a place where people can come meet friends, have meetings and just relax.”

Kelvie says he decided to open his coffee shop to help bring business to Historic Downtown.

“The healthier all these small businesses are here, the healthier our downtown area is and the healthier our downtown is, the healthier our community is,” Kelvie said.