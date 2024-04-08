IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students around the region went outside and watched the partial eclipse.
White Pine Elementary third graders watched the partial eclipse in Idaho Falls, and Rexburg Adam’s Elementary fourth graders also watched.
Many of these students were babies or toddlers when the total eclipse swept across Idaho in August 2017.
The eclipse peaked about 12:35 p.m. Monday, and while it may only be a partial eclipse that’s visible, students are excited to see the heavenly phenomenon.
