REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Local families are trying to beat the heat are finding relief at the splash pad in Rexburg’s Porter Park.

“It’s been cooking, so, yeah, the the water is definitely the main draw,” said Derek Furrows.

Furrows and his family came up from Idaho Falls for splash pad’s variety of features.

“I feel like there’s definitely something here for all of them, no matter what age they are, I mean, even my little guy who doesn’t like the bigger stuff doesn’t play as in just a little smaller fountains and stuff,” he said.

Other parents of very young children are finding relief in the outings as well.

“I knew it was hot and, well, sometimes we can get our boys. I’ve got two sons, two and a half year old and almost eight month old. They’ve been cooped up inside for a bit and it’s getting hot. So I’m like, well, let’s take them to the park and then let’s take them to the water park,” Brenin Petersen said.

The families are already making plans to come back to cool off as the heat continues.

“It’s definitely something I want to do again. Cool curbs [it] a little bit. Yeah, but, you know, sunny days…water park right here. It’s really, really awesome to be living here in Rexburg with a lot of parks like this and to have kids who enjoy it,” said Peterson.

“I’m sure we will be back,” Furrows said.