By Ashlyn Mitchell

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It was an exciting day for Serah’s Rainbow Art Gallery celebrating their grand opening Saturday.

Serah’s Rainbow is a new exhibit that showcases art created by people with special needs.

Since she was young, Serah Jeppsen has never failed to see the beauty of the world around her. She channels her love for nature through photography.

“I love photography a lot. It makes me feel good,” said Jeppsen.

On Saturday, she celebrated a dream come true at the grand opening of Serah’s Rainbow. Jeppsen’s stunning snapshots, along with all other art pieces, are for sale at the gallery. They will soon find their ways into homes across the area.

“My favorite pictures are all the pictures I took,” laughed Jeppsen.

FOX10 News spoke to several artists beaming with pride and explaining their brilliant pieces cascading the walls.

“I am glad to show off my art picture, I’m very happy about it,” said one artist.

“When I am upset or just in a great spirit, I take my artwork out,” added another.

Many of these artists have big dreams and they tell us this is just the first step.

“If I open my store, I could do more art stuff,” said one.

Meanwhile, Jeppsen has a powerful message for everyone.

“God wants me to be brave and do the right thing. I don’t give up on my dreams,” she concluded.

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment during the week at Jeppsen Counseling at 4321 Boulevard Park South in Mobile.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



