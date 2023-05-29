POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 said Head Start, a federally funded preschool program that serves low-income families, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for children who will be three or four years old as of Sept. 1, 2023.
Families new to the program can complete a pre-application online by clicking HERE.
Families who have previously applied with Head Start or would like more information may call (208) 233-6606.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.