IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The high school football playoffs roll on this week with the quarterfinals as 15 local teams can keep their dream of winning a state championship alive.

Here are this week’s quarterfinal matchups:

5A

Owyhee vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena (Sports Line Game of the Week)

Rigby vs. Eagles, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

4A

Sandpoint vs. Pocatello, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Lookout Field

Skyview vs. Hillcrest, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Thunder Stadium

Skyline vs. Twin Falls, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

3A

Buhl vs. Teton, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

Snake River vs. Homedale, Friday, 6:00 p.m.

Timberlake vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium

2A

Bear Lake vs. North Fremont, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Aberdeen vs. West Side, Friday, 6:00 p.m.

1AD1

Grace vs. Kamiah, Friday, 7:00 p.m. MT, 6:00 p.m. PT

Valley vs. Butte County, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD2

Tri-Valley vs. Rockland, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.