IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The high school football playoffs roll on this week with the quarterfinals as 15 local teams can keep their dream of winning a state championship alive.
Here are this week’s quarterfinal matchups:
5A
Owyhee vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena (Sports Line Game of the Week)
Rigby vs. Eagles, Friday, 7:00 p.m.
4A
Sandpoint vs. Pocatello, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Lookout Field
Skyview vs. Hillcrest, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Thunder Stadium
Skyline vs. Twin Falls, Friday, 7:00 p.m.
3A
Buhl vs. Teton, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena
Snake River vs. Homedale, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
Timberlake vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium
2A
Bear Lake vs. North Fremont, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
Aberdeen vs. West Side, Friday, 6:00 p.m.
1AD1
Grace vs. Kamiah, Friday, 7:00 p.m. MT, 6:00 p.m. PT
Valley vs. Butte County, Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena
1AD2
Tri-Valley vs. Rockland, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.