BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- School is officially back in session for many of our local school districts which means drivers need to be on the lookout for school buses and school zones.

The Bonneville Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to look for signs and lights that signal a school zone. They say many of the school zones have new signs and may have reconfigured traffic control near the school.

The sheriff’s office says most school zones throughout Bonneville County have warning lights indicating reduced speeds when activated, however, drivers should pay close attention to signs that may not have a warning light and only indicate particular times of the day when the lower speed limit applies.

They also remind us to look out for those yellow school buses as they pick up and drop off students every day for the school year.

On roadways with two and three lanes, even if there is a center turn lane, motorists in both directions are required to stop until the lights go off and the stop sign is no longer displayed. On roadways with four or more lanes, motorists going the same direction as the bus are required to stop behind the bus, and motorists traveling in the opposite direction should slow and proceed with caution. Failing to stop for a school bus is a misdemeanor with fines starting at $200 for a first offense. Keep in mind that most school buses are equipped with camera systems to aid in investigating these types of violations.

Students need to look both ways before crossing the street and using the crosswalk.

Deputies also remind commuters to plan ahead, don’t get in a hurry, and take extra notice of the school zones and traffic signs.