IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Broadcasting Association or ISBA held its annual award ceremony over the weekend.
The highest performing local and regional news stations were recognized for their contributions in different news categories.
For the 2022-2023 year, our station received the “Best Local Newscast” award, and our Chief Meteorologist Micheal Coats was recognized for having the “Best News Weather.”
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.