IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-Local News 8 will provide both General Conference and the Women’s National Championship on Sunday April 7, and is doing everything it can to allow consumers to watch their preferred program.

The General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will air on ABC channel 8.1 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the Sunday Morning Session, and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. for the Afternoon Session.

Anyone looking to tune into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks which airs at 1 p.m. on ABC can watch the game on channel 8.4 over the air, or cable services who provide more than one option to view KIFI ABC Channel 8.

If you can’t watch channel 8.4 and have a cable provider, you can also sign into your cable network on the ESPN APP to stream the basketball game.

Local News 8 has a contractual agreement to air General Conference which has been in place long before ABC decided to start airing the women’s NCAA Championship Game.

The contract will remain intact with a number of sponsors which allow the station to stream the conference every April and October for those who choose to participate in the services.

Local News 8 is doing everything it can to provide services for everyone on Sunday, and is transparent about both programs staying available for consumers.