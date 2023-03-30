Local News 8

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 8:53PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:53:00 +0000

<![CDATA[

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

above 6000 feet MSL with 2 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph particularly in the Albion Mountains

and South Hills.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

]]>

Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 8:53PM MDT until March 31 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:53:00 +0000

<![CDATA[

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

]]>

MLB debut players will have special patches on jerseys

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:35:33 +0000

<![CDATA[

<![CDATA[

NEW YORK (AP) — Players making their big league debuts will be especially marked this season. Major League Baseball announced before openers that players making their first appearances will wear debut patches on their jerseys. After a player appears in his first game, the patch will be authenticated and placed on a Topps baseball card as part of an agreement reached by MLB and the business wing of the players’ association with Fanatics Collectibles, a division of Fanatics that acquired the trading card company Topps last year. One card with the patch will be available for each player.

]]>

2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting outside Memphis restaurant

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:35:13 +0000

<![CDATA[

<![CDATA[

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two men were killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee. Police said two people were arrested Thursday after the shooting that authorities said began with an altercation inside Privé restaurant and nightclub. Preliminary information provided by police showed one man was found dead at the location of Wednesday night’s shooting and another man died at a hospital. Police say four men and one woman, ages 25 to 35, were wounded and went to hospitals in private vehicles. None of those shot was identified.

]]>

Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next in court

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:26:39 +0000

<![CDATA[

<![CDATA[

By Tierney Sneed, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

A Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump will set in motion a criminal process that will in some ways work like that of any other defendant, and in other ways, look very different.

When someone is indicted, the charges are sometimes kept under seal until the defendant’s first appearance in court. The charges that the grand jury approved against Trump are currently not public.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

First appearance

First appearances are usually public proceedings. In some cases, arrangements are made with defendants or their lawyers for a self-surrender — or voluntarily turning themselves in — to law enforcement.

With their first appearance in court, defendants are usually booked and finger-printed.

Trump’s attorneys were informed of the grand jury’s vote shortly after the indictment was publicly reported, sources told CNN.

Trump will likely be allowed to turn himself in voluntarily, and multiple sources told CNN the former president is expected to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

What happens in a first appearance can vary. If a first appearance is also an arraignment, a plea is expected to be entered. It is typical that release conditions are discussed — such as travel restrictions or home confinement — at a first appearance and defendants are informed of their rights. The lawyers for the government and the defendant also often enter their appearance at this stage of the court proceedings.

Additional security

Trump will have to go through certain processes that any other defendant must go through when a charge has been brought against him. But his status as a former president who is currently running again for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 will undoubtedly inject additional security and practical concerns around the next steps in his case.

Whatever travel Trump must take for his arraignment will need to be coordinated with Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

Those conversations between the Secret Service, the US Marshals Service and the New York Police Department have begun, a senior NYPD source told CNN.

NYPD officers were told Thursday evening via internal memo that they should be in uniform and ready for deployment on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

Kara Scannell, Paula Reid, Lauren DelValle, Shimon Prokupecz, Brynn Gingras and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

]]>

Perú distribuirá de forma gratuita la píldora anticonceptiva de emergencia

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:18:49 +0000

<![CDATA[

<![CDATA[

Rocío Muñoz-Ledo

(CNN Español) — El Tribunal Constitucional de Perú emitió este jueves una orden que obliga al Ministerio de Salud a distribuir de forma gratuita la píldora anticonceptiva oral de emergencia (AOE), también conocida como “píldora del día después”.

La medida representa un triunfo para Violeta Gómez Hinostroza, la mujer que en 2014 demandó al Ministerio de Salud para exigirle al Estado que distribuya el AOE sin costo alguno.

Una protesta desde el mar para que Honduras permita la píldora anticonceptiva de emergencia

Nueve años después de que se presentara la demanda, el tribunal declaró que no existen razones para impedir que el Estado provea sin costo el medicamento. Además, en el documento legal se alega que la Organización Mundial de Salud (OMS), la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de Estados Unidos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) consideran que el anticonceptivo de emergencia no es abortivo.

La orden judicial concluye que, al facilitar la píldora, el Ministerio de Salud debe acompañarla de información y especificaciones que expliquen las características de la medicación.

The-CNN-Wire

]]>

Longtime LA politician guilty on federal corruption charges

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:11:37 +0000

<![CDATA[

<![CDATA[

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime Los Angeles politician has been convicted on federal corruption charges. Former Democratic City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was a fixture in local politics for decades. He was found guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court of seven felonies, including conspiracy, bribery and fraud. He was convicted in a scheme in which prosecutors said he promised to help steer a multimillion-dollar government contract to the University of Southern California if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job. The Los Angeles City Council suspended Ridley-Thomas in October 2021, shortly after he was charged. With his conviction, the seat becomes vacant. Ridley-Thomas has denied wrongdoing.

]]>

Potential 2024 GOP field responds to Trump indictment by attacking Bragg

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 02:11:20 +0000

<![CDATA[

<!–<![CDATA[

By Gregory Krieg, CNN

The potential 2024 Republican primary field quickly coalesced on Thursday around a strategy for responding to former President Donald Trump’s indictment: Attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor, but stop short of praising Trump.

If the news of the former president facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud was unprecedented, the reaction from his possible GOP rivals was, in large part, familiar. Rather than risk the backlash from base voters loyal to Trump, ambitious Republicans zeroed in on a liberal foe. It’s a tactic that underscores the former president’s hold over the Republican Party — even when under indictment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely viewed as Trump’s most formidable potential Republican opponent, did not mention the former president in his response, instead going after “the Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney” — a reference to the billionaire liberal donor George Soros often at the center of conservative conspiracy theories.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis tweeted. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

DeSantis also reiterated that he would not “assist in an extradition request” for Trump, a Florida resident. Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in New York, where he had lived most of his life.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, for years one of Trump’s most ardent defenders before offering some measured criticism after the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, called the indictment of his former boss “an outrage” and suggested that Bragg was politically motivated.

Pressed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who noted that a grand jury voted to charge Trump, Pence doubled down.

“But when you have an attorney general in New York, a Manhattan DA, that targeted one particular American in their campaigns, I think that offends the notion of the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe in fairness, who believe in equal treatment before the law,” he told Blitzer in an interview Thursday evening.

Bragg already had some name recognition among Republicans who sought to tie his progressive positions on criminal justice — in a city they often depict as being besieged by violent crime — to national Democrats like President Joe Biden. In the run-up to the indictment and then in its immediate aftermath, even those Republicans who have been more willing to criticize Trump denounced Bragg’s investigation as a political stunt or an abuse of power.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, another Republican weighing a presidential bid, sent a similar message on social media. Like DeSantis and others, he focused on Bragg and ignored the substance of the charges against Trump.

“It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain,” Youngkin said. “Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America.”

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, is the only Republican heavyweight apart from Trump to formally declare her candidacy. She too toed a middle ground, tweeting, “This is more about revenge than it is about justice,” and posted a clip of a recent Fox News interview in which she denounced Bragg’s case as a “political prosecution.”

Another Trump Cabinet official considering a primary run, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accused Bragg of “undermining America’s confidence in our legal system.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has been making swings through Iowa, called Trump’s indictment a “travesty” and railed against Bragg and the “far left” in a statement.

“This pro-criminal New York DA has failed to uphold the law for violent criminals, yet weaponized the law against political enemies,” Scott said.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a more ardent Trump critic than other potential candidates, offered a more measured take, reiterating his opposition to Trump’s attempt to win back the White House, but still saving his toughest criticism for the prosecutor.

“It is a dark day for America when a former President is indicted on criminal charges. While the grand jury found credible facts to support the charges, it is important that the presumption of innocence follows Mr. Trump,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

He added: “Finally, it is essential that the decision on America’s next President be made at the ballot box and not in the court system. Donald Trump should not be the next President, but that should be decided by the voters.”

But even as the GOP falls in line behind Trump, the political fallout remains unclear. Trump commands a deeply loyal following and leads in most early primary polls. Still, voters largely rejected his favored candidates during the midterms and his indictment will raise further questions about his viability in 2024.

For his part, Trump has been consistent in denouncing Bragg and raising money from supporters off the indictment.

“The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts YOU first,” his campaign said in a Thursday evening email to supporters.

Even before the indictment, Trump and his allies looked to turn the potential charges against him into a litmus test for his would-be challengers.

“It has been over 24 hours and some people are still quiet. History will judge their silence,” a Trump campaign account tweeted after Trump first said earlier this month that he would be arrested.

Despite not naming names, the target was clear.

DeSantis’ careful efforts to keep Trump at arm’s length while competing for some of his supporters became increasingly fraught in the shadow of an anticipated indictment. The Florida governor road-tested his response in mid-March — criticizing Bragg while also poking at Trump.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” DeSantis said to laughs at a news conference in Panama City. “I just, I can’t speak to that.”

Before that, he told reporters, “I have no interest in getting involved in some manufactured circus by some Soros-DA.”

The “porn star” punchline drew the ire of Trump and was left out of DeSantis’ comments after news broke on Thursday.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who ran against Trump in 2016, then became an ally ahead of the 2020 election before reversing course and insisting this week that he would never back Trump again — was silent on Thursday night. But in a Fox News interview last week, he predicted an indictment would help the former president among Republican voters and criticized BrThe application did not respond in time.

–>