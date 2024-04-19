POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Stray dogs and cats continue to cause problems in East Idaho. Local News 8 spoke with a local non-profit to learn how rising inflation affects animal shelters filled to burst.

All About the Animals held a fundraiser on Friday to help people who have trouble buying food for their pets.

“Times are pretty tough for folks these days,” said All About the Animals Board Director, Jo Lynn Anderson. “And it’s hard sometimes for them to be able to purchase cat food–mostly cat food and dog food. And so we have our pantry that’s available, and it’s free.”

All About the Animals also helps facilitate the spaying and neutering of hundreds of animals within the southeast Idaho region. They told Local News 8 about a time they had to spay and neuter 57 cats in one day!

“It was very hard. It took us about 12 to 14 hours,” said All About the Animals volunteer, Debbie Brooks. “Our veterinarian worked very, very hard. It was just it was a very hard day. It was fun. It was a lot of cats.”

Brooks says the economy always affects people and the way they handle their pets.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people bought pets for companionship, but…

“Once the pandemic ended and some people hadn’t had pets before, they realized that animals are messy. You know, they require a lot of money to go to the vet. It costs a lot of money just for wellness exams [and] vaccinations. They need their teeth taken care of…and food. That’s in addition to your own food.”

Brooks says that means a lot of people are surrendering their pets.

“The shelters are overloaded. Veterinarians are overloaded. It’s hard to get into a vet sometimes just to do, you know, even if you have lots of money.”

That’s why the organization works to serve the underserved areas. So if you can, make sure to help your community by donating to local animal shelters.