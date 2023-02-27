IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On the mat, the basketball court, and the ice, it was a big weekend of sports in East Idaho, featuring state champions, a huge upset, and a successful end to an inaugural season.

Starting with state wrestling, 24 local wrestlers won individual championships, including South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs and Grace’s Hans Newby, who both won their fourth titles. The Cougars also pulled off the four-peat, winning their fourth straight 3A team championship.

On the court, seven local boys basketball teams clinched bids to states. Pocatello won its district against Preston, while six other squads won play-in games.

In college hoops, the Idaho State men’s team pulled off the perhaps the biggest upset in the nation over the weekend, ending Eastern Washington’s nation-long 18-game win streak with a 71-63 victory Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Spud Kings took their final five regular season games, including a thrilling 5-4 victory against the Northern Colorado Eagles Sunday, to complete their inaugural regular season red hot. The Spuds face the Eagles in a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Mountain Division playoffs with game one at 8:30 p.m. MT Friday in Greeley, CO.

Also at the Mountain America Center Sunday, a pair of Sun Valley Suns teams won IAHA travel state titles. The 19U girls team defeated the Idaho Falls Eagles 2-1 in a shootout, and the 18U A squad dominated the Idaho Jr. Steelheads 7-1.