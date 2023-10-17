IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Sugar-Salem, Hillcrest, and Highland are among the plethora of local teams that continue to hold strong in the statewide media rankings entering the final week of the regular season.

Sugar continues to lead the 3A poll, with Teton staying in fifth despite the Diggers beating the Timberwolves 41-14 last Friday.

Highland (5A), Hillcrest (4A) and West Side (2A) keep their second place positions following victories for each team, while Pocatello (4A), North Fremont (2A) and Butte County (1AD1) sit in third in their respective classes.

Also of note, Rockland gained a spot for fourth place in the 1AD2 rankings, while Skyline (4A) and Grace (1AD1) each drop but round out their respective polls.