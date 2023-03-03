By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Fragile half-ton cubes of colored confetti lay on Loewe’s white runway at Paris Fashion Week. Ushers desperately tried to guide guests including Jamie Dornan, Naomi Campbell and Catherine O’Hara around the blocks fearing the decor would disintegrate with the slightest movement. Sometimes, it partially did. The highly creative show itself by Jonathan Anderson – that used feathers, and satins and velvet — continued the theme of reduction and ephemeral impressions. Here are some highlights of Friday’s fall-winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear shows in Paris.