PARIS (AP) — Paris sanitation workers are starting to clean up debris from a more than three-week-long strike, a day after the 10th nationwide anti-pension reform protest. The CGT union representing Paris sanitation workers said its members were returning to their jobs Wednesday in a suspension of the strike action that began March 6 and resulted in heaps of uncollected trash that became a visual symbol of opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension bill. The union said that requisitioned garbage trucks and personnel bled the movement, but vowed that the “combat isn’t over.” Like other sectors, sanitation workers were protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular decision to raise the retire age from 62 to 64.

