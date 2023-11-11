DUNDEE, South Africa (AP) — Thousands of children in South Africa’s poorest and most remote rural communities still face a miles-long walk to school, nearly 30 years after the country ushered in democratic change. The hardships reflect huge rifts in society and lack of equal access to education. In some places, children walk for two hours — about 10 kilometers, or 6 miles — to their schools. The lack of government-funded school transportation has led to myriad dangers. Girls face the threat of assault and robberies are rampant. Parents, local leaders and activists say the situation perpetuates already existing inequalities in a country described by the World Bank as the most unequal in the world.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.