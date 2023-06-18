WASHINGTON (AP) — George Gedda, an Associated Press reporter whose coverage of the State Department and international relations spanned more than four decades, has died. He was 82. Gedda played a major role in explaining U.S. foreign policy to the American public from Vietnam to Cuba, Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also the author of three books, including one on his time as an AP diplomatic correspondent, one on Cuba’s communist revolution, and one on his first love, baseball. He died Sunday while in hospice care in central Florida.

