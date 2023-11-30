FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Kevin Bratcher has announced plans to run for a Louisville Metro Council seat next year. That would culminate a long statehouse career that put the Republican at the forefront of school safety, juvenile justice and other issues. Bratcher has been a fixture in the Kentucky House since 1997. He was part of House leadership when Republicans took control of the chamber in 2017, following a tidal wave of GOP victories statewide in the 2016 election. House Speaker David Osborne says Bratcher will be missed. He praised Bratcher’s work on such issues as juvenile justice and public education.

