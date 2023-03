WINDS PICK UP THIS AFTERNOON AFTER SOME CLEARING TODAY..SIKE!

SNOW STARTS OVERNIGHT AND WINDS PICK UP -40+ MPH FROM IDAHO FALLS TO POCATELLO TOMORROW MORNING. WARMER AIR CHANGES SNOW TO RAIN FOR VALLEY AND HEAVY SNOWS FOR THE MOUNTAINS.

WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HOMETOWNS AND HIGH WIND WARNING ALREADY IN PLACE FOR TONIGHT AT 8PM THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

HIGHS IN THE FREEZING ZONE TODAY – 30 TO 35 AND STILL MILD TONIGHT, 20’S.