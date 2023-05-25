WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made a deliberate decision to go quiet as his team gets down to the wire in the debt-limit talks, according to White House officials. It’s his view that speaking in public about negotiations does nothing to produce an outcome. The already voluble House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, by contrast, is especially chatty these days, as he aggressively tries to set the terms of the public debate. He’s spoken with journalists at least a dozen times this week. Biden addressed the issue briefly on Thursday but has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

