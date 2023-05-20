By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — If you already spend hours scrolling through TikTok – let’s face it, who doesn’t? – then you might have just found your dream job.

Influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous is looking to pay three people $100 per hour to go on a 10-hour TikTok watching session. The company is hoping the endeavor will help it gauge emerging trends online.

To apply for the TikTok Watching job, subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel and send a short blurb about why you’re the best fit for the hours-long marathon.

The company is seeking people 18 and older who know how the platform works – particularly trends.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” the application says.

Popular trends that went viral on the platform include a video of a child raving about his love for corn, eventually making the boy a revered social media icon known as “the Corn Kid.” Another trend is known as “The Hot Girl Walk,” where content creators share their experiences during long, outdoor strolls to enhance physical and mental health.

After the watching session, participants will be asked to post their experience on any social media platform they choose and tag the company.

The deadline to apply is May 31. Candidates will be notified seven days after the application closes.

