FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell has a new attorney assigned to her.

The Idaho State Appellate Public Defender’s Office recently assigned Ferguson Durham to oversee her appeals case.

The change comes after Lori’s attorney Jim Archibald filed an appeal to her three life sentence convictions.

Archibald also requested an appellate public defender take over the appeal portion of the case.

The state public defender’s office made the announcement on Sept. 6.

Vallow-Daybell was found guilty back in May by an Ada County jury on charges related to the deaths of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan along with the the death of Tammy Daybell who was Chad Daybell’s first wife.

Chad Daybell faces similar charges.

His trial is set to begin in Ada County on April 1 of next year.