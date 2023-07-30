FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell is set to be sentenced on Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. in St. Anthony. You can watch the hearing below.

She could be facing up to life in prison.

She was found guilty by a jury on May 12 for the conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.

Tammy Daybell was the former wife of Chad Daybell. Chad is facing the same charges as Lori. His trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.