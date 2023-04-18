ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The trial for Lori Vallow-Daybell continued on Tuesday after a day off due to a family death on the prosecution side. The day began finishing up cross-examination with Zulema Pastenes.

Much of the conversation surrounded Zulema’s relationship with Chad Daybell, Lori and Alex Cox reviewing text messages between her and Chad, and her and Lori.

The text messages reveal how involved Zulema was in their beliefs and casting out spirits. In court Zulema says, “I really really trusted these people (Chad and Lori).” She says Chad and Lori were pressuring her to move to Rexburg and they were the reason Alex quit his job, sold items and moved to Rexburg.

Previously, Zulema testified that Alex would do anything for Lori. The defense questioned how much she actually new Alex in such a short time. Zulema disagreed saying, “The way Alex expressed himself whenever he wanted to do something or make a decision on something, he felt he always needed to have Lori and Chad’s permission.”

Upon redirect, the state asked about how Chad and Lori made Zulema feel. She says Chad gave her a special mission and kept telling her how important was. “It made me feel really good and really special. I started to believe it,” Zulema says. Chad also told Alex he was put in the earth at this time to protect Lori.

The state then called Colby Ryan, Lori’s son, to the stand.

We will continue to update the story as the day progresses.

